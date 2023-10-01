VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development recently received an award from a non-profit organization.

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) named the Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development as the 2023 recipient of its Excellence in Economic Development Award.

IEDC recognized the department’s work in the following categories:

Category 23: Partnerships with Educational Institutions Partnerships with Virginia Wesleyan University and Tidewater Community College for Talent Innovation – Silver Award

Category 14: Entrepreneurship The HIVE: Virginia Beach Business Resource Center – Bronze Award

Category 6: Magazine & Newsletter The HIVE Monthly Newsletter – Bronze Award



Each year, IEDC seeks out economic development organizations, government entities, initiatives, and programs that have displayed exemplary performance in the economic development on a consistent basis.

“This is a tremendous honor for the Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development and the City of Virginia Beach,” said Chuck Rigney, interim director for Virginia Beach Economic Development. “We are proud that our team is being recognized for assisting our community in creating high-quality jobs and improving the quality of life in Virginia Beach.”

Ihsane Mouak, project development manager with the Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development, was honored at the IEDC 2023 Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas on Sept. 19.