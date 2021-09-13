VB Department of Human Services Infant Program relocating to Pembroke

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Department of Human Services (DHS) Infant Program will be relocating to the Pembroke Six Office Building on Friday, Sept. 17.

Tuesday, Sept 14 is the last day in its current location.



Although those doors will close, the program can still be contacted at 757-385-4400. According to the city of Virginia Beach, clients can still be served remotely and in alternate locations. Clients will be informed of any appointment changes.



During the move, the DHS aims to ensure minimal disruptions to service.

“Rehoming the Infant Program at Pembroke Six will allow for better integration of services for our clients and tighter collaboration between the staff and programs already housed in the building,” said DHS Director Aileen L. Smith. “With this move, we are able to safely serve clients of all ages in a single location.”



The Infant Program’s new location is:

Virginia Beach Infant Program

297 Independence Blvd., Suite 423

Virginia Beach, VA 23462



The program’s phone and fax numbers will remain the same: 757-385-4400 and 757-496-6825.