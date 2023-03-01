VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free vaccination clinic on Mar. 4.

According to a press release, the clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Light Full Gospel Baptist Church, located at 5549 Indian River Rd.

As of Oct. 12, 2022, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a single dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster doses at least two months after a completed primary series.

Those who are ages 5-17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive a vaccine. It is also recommended that people consult with their primary doctor before getting the vaccine.

Appointments are recommended for the clinic, however, walk-ins will be accepted. To sign up for an appointment, use the following links: