VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public health is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Feb. 25.

According to a press release, the clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Kingdom Cathedral, located at 3820 Stoneshore Rd.

As of Oct. 12, 2022, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a single dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster doses at least two months after a completed primary series.

Those who are ages 5-17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. It is recommended that people interested consult with their healthcare provider before deciding whether to get a second booster.

Appointments are encouraged, however, walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, click one of the following links below:

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the CDC’s “Vaccines for COVID-19” page.