VIRGINIA BEACH Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Health will be hosting a free COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 7,

The clinic will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the New Light Full Gospel Baptist Church at 5549 Indian River Road.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a single dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster at least two months following a completed primary series of vaccines, or a monovalent booster vaccination.

The Pfizer bivalent vaccine is authorized as a single booster dose for people aged 5 and above, while the Bivalent Modern vaccine is approved for use as a single booster dose in individuals ages 6 years and older.

Minors ageds 5-17 years old will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are accepted.

To book a flu appointment, click here.

To book a bivalent Pfizer booster, click here.

To book a bivalent Moderna booster, click here.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit the CDC’s vaccine information page at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.