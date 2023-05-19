** The featured video above is WAVY’s coverage of the 2022 Sharing Smiles Day **

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A local dentist office is participating in the eighth annual “Sharing Smiles Day.”

The Spencer Dental Virginia Beach location in Timberlake Center, 4239 Holland Road, will be offering free dental care Sunday, May 21 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The free services include exams, limited emergency care, extractions and restorative care for uninsured or underinsured children and their families. Cleanings will be offered on a limited basis.

Pre-registration is required, at this link. Enter your zip code to find the local office. At last check, there were still spots available at the Virginia Beach location, but act fast. Treatments will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to the JAMA Network, children from low- or limited income families in the U.S. have a higher rate of untreated tooth decay.

Over the past seven years, Sharing Smiles Day has provided dental care to more than 2,500 patients across 11 states, thanks to volunteers from parent company Benevis and its partner practices.

“Sharing Smiles Day is my favorite day of the year. It is a great way for us to open our doors and provide needed services, and we look forward to creating smiles by providing excellent dental care at no cost to members of our communities,” said Bryan Carey, CEO of Benevis.

Sharing Smiles Day is open to children up to age 18 and adults who do not have Medicaid or other forms of dental insurance.