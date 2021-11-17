VB Crime Solvers trying to ID person who took photos of female inside Forever 21 fitting room

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach authorities are asking the public for help identifying a person who took photos of a female inside a fitting room.

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said the incident happened around 2:15 pm. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Forever 21 on Lynnhaven Parkway.

The male used a cell phone to take photos of the female as she was inside one of the store’s fitting rooms.

Crime Solvers released images of the male that show him wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark hat, glasses and medical-style face mask. The photos also show two tattoos, one of which is on his hand.

Crime Solvers didn’t release any other information on the suspect or victim.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.