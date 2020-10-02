VB Crime Solvers seek identity of person who stole purse, purchased $500 gift card

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach authorities are asking for help identifying a person who broke into a car, stole a purse and used a credit card to buy a $500 gift card.

Police say the car was parked at First Landing State Park.

After they took the person’s purse, the person used a stolen credit card to buy the gift card at a a grocery store on N. Great Neck Road.

The suspect drives a white Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

