VB Crime Solvers seek identity of person who stole purse, purchased $500 gift card

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach authorities are asking for help identifying a person who broke into a car, stole a purse and used a credit card to buy a $500 gift card.
Police say the car was parked at First Landing State Park.
After they took the person’s purse, the person used a stolen credit card to buy the gift card at a a grocery store on N. Great Neck Road.
The suspect drives a white Crown Victoria.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
