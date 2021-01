VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are searching for the identity of two people possibly connected to a recent scam at local Kohl’s stores.

VB Crime Solvers tweeted saying that the two have allegedly been running a scam to steal clothing and gift cards from Kohl’s stores in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

They reportedly distract the cashier during checkout before stealing the items.

If you can identify them, leave an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or on the P3Tips app.