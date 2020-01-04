VB Crime Solvers: Men rob store of $20 in rolled pennies, $4,000 in lottery scratch tickets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Crime Solvers say they are looking for two men involved in a robbery at a 7-Eleven.

Police say one man jumped the counter and chased the store clerk out the back door while the other man stole about $20 in rolled pennies and about $4,000 in lottery scratch tickets.

The man who allegedly stole the money and tickets was already apprehended, but the first man who jumped the counter is still at-large.

The first man is described as a black male between 28 and 36 years old. He weighs between 160 and 180 pounds, has a medium build, medium-length twisted hair and wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

