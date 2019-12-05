VB Crime Solvers: Male wearing creepy mask assaults Red Barn Clerk

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: VB Crime Solvers)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are asking for help identifying a male wearing a creepy mask with fake blonde hair who assaulted a female clerk at the Red Barn Sunday.

Authorities say the masked male entered the Red Barn around 3 p.m. Sunday and grabbed the female clerk.

He dragged her toward the register and threw her into a Monster drink refrigerator.

The clerk’s husband then entered the store and interrupted the male wearing the mask. The person fled out of the back of the store.

Nothing was stolen.

Authorities said the male was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray jeans and white and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

  • (Photo courtesy: VB Crime Solvers)
  • (Photo courtesy: VB Crime Solvers)
  • (Photo courtesy: VB Crime Solvers)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories