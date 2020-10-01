VB Crime Solvers asking for help finding man missing since 2009

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Crime Solvers have renewed a call for help finding a man that’s been missing since 2009.

Authorities are still looking for Donald Franklin Pulley, who went missing from Virginia Beach Oct. 28, 2009 when he was 56.

Those with information about his disappearance should contact the Virginia Beach Police

Cold Case Homicide Unit at cchu@vbgov.com or 757-384-4241 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP to remain anonymous.

Latest Posts: