VB COVID-19 Eviction Prevention Assistance program suspends applications after large volume of requests

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach will suspend applications for a program that gives renters one-time, short-term financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic due to a “large volume” of pre-applications.

The Eviction Prevention Assistance program will stop reviewing pre-applications starting Tuesday, May 5.

Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation will continue to review and pre-process applications that were submitted before that deadline. Applicants who submitted within the deadline will be contacted by phone for further screening.

The Eviction Prevention Assistance program gives one-time, short-term rental assistance to low- and moderate-income renters in the city who are at-risk of being evicted. It does not assist those who have mortgages.

The housing program’s eligibility requirements are based on guidelines “as prescribed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,” including income requirements, location of the rental property and more.

Learn more about the program here.

The city says it will post updates on the program’s webpage.

If you’re facing eviction because of COVID-19, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says to tell your landlord you don’t have to leave during the crisis.

The Supreme Court of Virginia has placed a ban on evicting tenants during the COVID-19 crisis. The court issued an order on March 17 declaring a judicial emergency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order suspended all non-essential and non-emergency court proceedings for 21 days — including evictions.

That ban was recently extended through May 17.

