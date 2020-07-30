VB couple told to quarantine after Humana sends COVID19-positive nurse to their home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Abbad Razeeq and his wife Phyllis, who live in Virginia Beach, say on July 13 they had a contracted Humana nurse come to their home to do their required wellness checks, but it quickly turned into a scary situation.

About a week after the nurse spent more than two hours in their home, they say they got a call from Humana representatives explaining they needed to quarantine because that nurse had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Not only did they put us at risk, but this is the problem with a lot of health care systems and why people are scared and may not trust them off the bat,” said Abbad Razeeq.

They then say they received another call from a Humana nurse who said they’d set them up to get tested at a nearby location.

Razeeq says several days passed and they never heard anything else about the testing or any other details about the timeline of the nurse who is sick. They say they made several calls asking for information.

“This is our company, this is our insurance company, who has our health supposedly in their best interest and we don’t see that,” said Phyllis Razeeq.

Phyllis Razeeq is immunocompromised because she has multiple sclerosis, so this was an especially scary incident for them.

“That is the most frustrating part of the whole incident, that their lack of response could have caused a serious injury or possible death who knows,” said Abbad.

10 On Your Side reached out to Humana asking about their protocol in these types of situations.

Their statement read:

“At Humana, our top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our members. This includes working with clinicians to continue to provide care to the vulnerable senior population we serve, via office, in-home and telemedicine visits. For the senior population we focus on, these visits are even more important given the uncertainty of the pandemic as we work to support our members and help manage their complex physical, behavioral and social needs. While we are unable to share details given patient privacy and confidentiality, we continue to follow all CDC protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes notifying any members who may have been in contact with a Humana or Humana-contracted clinician who has tested positive for COVID-19, asking that they self-quarantine for the recommended timeframe and follow CDC guidelines, and providing them access to our COVID-19 concierge service, which includes helping to facilitate COVID-19 testing. Humana remains committed to making sure all of our members have all of the health care resources they need and to addressing any concerns they have related to COVID-19. That includes Humana making proactive calls to members to address their health concerns and social and behavioral challenges related to the pandemic”

Razeek says as of Wednesday evening, they still have not heard from Humana about a testing appointment.

Latest Posts: