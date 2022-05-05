NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach residents were sentenced to a combined more than 23 years in prison on drug and firearm charges.

Court documents show that 32-year-old Marcus Hughes and 30-year-old Deshowna Corprew were pulled over for a traffic stop outside of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found 14,000 tablets of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine and a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

The two were driving back from Rhode Island and had picked up the drugs along the way back.

Hughes was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison in April. Corprew was sentenced on Thursday to 44 months in prison.

Two small children, ages 4 and 7, were also in the vehicle when it was pulled over.

*This story features a mugshot of 32-year-old Marcus Hughes, but not 30-year-old Deshowna Corprew.