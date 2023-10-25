VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Four months of inconvenience and worry — and counting. That’s what life has been like for Luis and Alba Perez in the Timberlake community off South Plaza Trail.

With no door on their mailbox, they and several neighbors have to go to their post office in Town Center.

“Sometimes when you don’t feel good, you can’t go to the post office all the time,” Luis Perez said.

But the inconvenience over the past four months isn’t even the biggest problem.

“I got a lot of medicine,” he said.

In fact, he receives 15 different medications through the mail. The uncertainty is enough to keep him and his wife on edge.

“I have to take that medicine, according to the doctor,” Luis Perez said. “I have to have it because I had a triple-bypass.”

10 On Your Side asked what would happen if he failed to get his heart medicine.

“I don’t know yet,” he said, “and I don’t want to find out.”

Perez also has high blood pressure, anxiety and diabetes.

“It makes me nervous that he doesn’t get his medicine on time,” Alba Perez said.

And while four doors are missing from the set of 16 mailboxes, just around the corner on Spence Circle, there are more open air mailboxes.

10 On Your Side contacted their HOA management company Harrison and Lear. They just took over this property recently and confirmed they’re aware of the problems. Harrison and Lear made assurances they would take care of it.

Why not switch the prescriptions to a local pharmacy, and not have to depend on mail order?

The Perezes said it’s more expensive, so they will stick with the mail.