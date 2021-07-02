VB Councilwoman resigns due to health concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Councilwoman Jessica Abbott submitted her resignation on Friday afternoon due to health concerns, effective immediately.

“I want to express my deepest appreciation to the people of this fantastic city for the opportunity to be

their representative,” she said. “It’s not an honor I took lightly or a job I took without expecting to give

it 100%. Unfortunately, some health concerns have recently surfaced. I’m not going to offer details

other than to say, I must take some time to focus on my health and well-being.”

Abbott has served on the Council for the past four years representing Kempsville. She was elected as the first Millennial and the youngest candidate ever. She was reelected in 2020 with the most votes ever for a contested City Council race.

“While my decision to resign weighs heavily on my heart, I know it is the right thing to do for me, for

my family, and for the residents of this city. In 2016 I ran to be the Kempsville representative because

I love Virginia Beach, and I love the Kempsville District. Virginia Beach and Kempsville deserve a

representative who can be 100% focused on the city’s needs, as public service is always about

putting your community first. Regrettably, that is not something I can do right now.”

In addition to serving on the council, Abbott is a small business owner and a mother of two young children. She credits them with her unique approach to politics.

“I really value the insight of the community, and I wanted to be a voice for people – especially for those who didn’t feel like they were always heard.”