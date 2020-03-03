VB councilman proposes increasing city’s Something in the Water contribution to about $900K

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Councilman Aaron Rouse has proposed increasing the city’s contribution to the second Something in the Water festival.

For the better part of a year, Virginia Beach City Council has set aside $250,000 to sponsor another installment of the festival.

Just like the inaugural year, the sponsorship agreement also includes the free use of the Convention Center, resort stages, police, fire, public works, Hampton Roads Transit Oceanfront Trolleys and public parking lots for crews and ride-sharing.

Council is scheduled to vote on the agreement Tuesday.

Rouse has put forward an alternative sponsorship agreement that would allow the festival to receive the admissions taxes it generates, instead of the fixed amount.

City code subjects “event promoters” to a 10-percent tax on their admission sales. Last year, economists calculated the festival produced $750,000 in admissions tax.

Rouse’s resolution would call for an estimated $900,000 to be set aside.

“In order to create that strong partnership going forward and creating that new source of revenue we want to reinvest in this festival,” Rouse said.

Rouse is the council liaison to the mega-festival, which is the brainchild of superstar and Beach native Pharrell Williams. The festival is scheduled to run April 20 to 26, and is planned to be larger than last year’s.

Councilman John Moss has already come out against Rouse’s idea for additional funding.

“We have not discussed this as a body, and even if we did, I wouldn’t support it,” Moss said. “$250,000 is enough.”

Moss, who frequently criticizes the use of public-private partnerships, says the taxpayers would rather have admissions revenues go toward flooding projects.

