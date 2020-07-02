VB Council set to discuss recent gun violence at the Oceanfront ahead of July 4th weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council will discuss public safety at the Oceanfront on Thursday afternoon ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Council documents show Interim Police Chief Tony Zucaro will give an update at the meeting starting at 4 p.m.

Last month, WAVY reported 5 shootings around the Oceanfront area with a total of 9 victims.

On June 21, officers say someone shot and killed 26-year-old Calvin “Demerius” Allen near 30th Street and Pacific Avenue.

Allen was from North Carolina. His family says he was visiting Virginia Beach on vacation, and they’re asking people who saw what happened to come forward.

Several 10 On Your Side viewers have expressed concerns after the recent violence in the tourist area.

Please investigate! You guys are great at it. We need you for more than reporting and the city hasn’t said a thing. The uptick in gun related incidents at the oceanfront and in the city seems far beyond the norm and it’s definitely unsettling and unsafe. This is my call for help! — Jared Shields (@bodyboarder20) June 24, 2020

Last week, police arrested 19-year-old Jemaine Clemons in connection to a separate shooting on 23rd Street that left a person seriously hurt.

Police say if you have any information on these shootings, you should contact them.

We’ll have all of the details from the meeting this afternoon on Wavy News at 4 p.m.

