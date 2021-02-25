VB council meetings to resume in-person March 2

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ​ The Virginia Beach City Council announced that in-person meetings will resume Tuesday.

Effective March 2, at 6 p.m., the meetings will convene at the Virginia Beach Convention Center located at 1000 19th Street at the Virginia Beach oceanfront.

The city says the following protocols and procedures for in-person attendance and citizen engagement will be in effect in order to comply with current state Executive Order restrictions:

In-Person Attendance

City staff member in-person attendance will be limited, and staff will accommodate speakers both in-person and virtually via WebEx.

Anyone wishing to speak in person should register with the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.

Speakers will be required to wait in Suite 4 of the Convention Center until called into the meeting room to speak.

Upon conclusion, speakers will exit the room and return to Suite 4 to view the remainder of the meeting.

In-person speakers will be required to follow physical distancing and safety protocols, including wearing a face covering while in the Convention Center.

Citizen Comment Registration

Citizens are urged to provide their comments in advance via email or virtually during the meeting via WebEx.

Anyone wishing to speak virtually, via WebEx, must follow the two-step process provided below Step 1: Register for the WebEx meeting here Step 2: Register with City Clerk’s Office by calling 757-385-4303 prior to 5 p.m. on March 2.



Citizens requiring accommodations to these requirements are encouraged to participate through electronic means or to contact the City Clerk to discuss accommodations. Meeting information can be found here.