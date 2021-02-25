VB council meetings to resume in-person March 2

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach City Council announced that in-person meetings will resume Tuesday.
Effective March 2, at 6 p.m., the meetings will convene at the Virginia Beach Convention Center located at 1000 19th Street at the Virginia Beach oceanfront.
The city says the following protocols and procedures for in-person attendance and citizen engagement will be in effect in order to comply with current state Executive Order restrictions:
In-Person Attendance
- City staff member in-person attendance will be limited, and staff will accommodate speakers both in-person and virtually via WebEx.
- Anyone wishing to speak in person should register with the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.
- Speakers will be required to wait in Suite 4 of the Convention Center until called into the meeting room to speak.
- Upon conclusion, speakers will exit the room and return to Suite 4 to view the remainder of the meeting.
- In-person speakers will be required to follow physical distancing and safety protocols, including wearing a face covering while in the Convention Center.
Citizen Comment Registration
- Citizens are urged to provide their comments in advance via email or virtually during the meeting via WebEx.
- Anyone wishing to speak virtually, via WebEx, must follow the two-step process provided below
- Step 1: Register for the WebEx meeting here
- Step 2: Register with City Clerk’s Office by calling 757-385-4303 prior to 5 p.m. on March 2.
Citizens requiring accommodations to these requirements are encouraged to participate through electronic means or to contact the City Clerk to discuss accommodations. Meeting information can be found here.