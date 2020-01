VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday night making it illegal to have tents overnight on the beach.

Recently, police have taken in more complaints of people sleeping in tents under the fishing pier.

Sleeping overnight on the beach is already illegal, but this prohibits tents, shelters or structures between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The ordinance was approved 8-1.