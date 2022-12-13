VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A $3 million settlement has been reached between the City of Virginia Beach and the family of Donovon Lynch after a Virginia Beach police officer shot and killed him in March 2021.

In a joint statement Tuesday evening, the City of Virginia Beach and the estate of Donovon Lynch said: “as we have learned more over time about the facts of that fateful night and encounter, we have come to understand that a series of unfortunate occurrences led to Donovon’s death that night – which in hindsight should never have occurred as it was later determined that neither Donovon nor the officer set in motion the events that transpired. We understand that the settlement will in no way lessen the grief and loss for the Lynch family. The City’s ongoing support for its public safety personnel and its investment in officer education and technological advancements underscores the City’s commitment to providing greater transparency.”

The statement added that they would continue to do everything possible to keep everyone safe and serve the best interests of the city.

“The City and Lynch family have mutually reached this agreement and will move toward healing and closure,” the statement said. “We also hope this resolution will elevate our common humanity and how we all treat each other in Virginia Beach, the Commonwealth of Virginia and throughout our nation.”

The city had said the shooting at the hands of the officer was justified, and Lynch’s father had filed a $50 million federal lawsuit against the officer and the city.