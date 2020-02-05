VB Council again looking to alter short-term rental rules after influx of applicants

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three months after rules regulating short-term rentals went into effect, Virginia Beach City Council is considering making changes.

Tuesday night, 24 new properties went before council to seek approval to participate in home sharing — such as Airbnb and Vrbo — in the resort city. While all were approved, with a majority of the homes located in the Beach district, there was much concern among council members in doing so.

“I think the neighborhoods are the real strength of Virginia Beach,” Councilman Guy Tower, Beach District, said. “But I am worried about our neighborhoods.”

Specifically, Tower is concerned too many short-term rentals will change the dynamic of communities.

Virginia Beach City Council approved the rules in January 2019, when Tower was not on council.

Short-term rentals, defined as “dwellings” in which rooms or the entire unit is rented for fewer than 30 days, now have to be registered with the city to operate legally. They are required to pay city and state taxes just like hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts.

In addition, a short-term rental must have one off-street parking space per bedroom, no more than two rental groups in the home per week and no more than three people per bedroom in the home overnight, among other requirements.

One of those requirements would have allowed for up to three special events each year at each approved home.

Tower said the requirement, believed to have been added in for the larger Sandbridge properties, would not work in the “Old Beach” neighborhood at the Oceanfront.

On Tuesday, council removed the ability to host special events at short-term rentals altogether. Instead, visitors on a property operating as a short-term rental would be limited to the same amount permitted overnight.

However, what happens going forward is up in the air, with council members expressing the need to possibly limit the number of short-term rental properties per neighborhood.

“I think we ought to look further to see what may need to be changed,” Tower said.