VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A divided Virginia Beach City Council for the fourth time voted to defer raising taxes to fight flooding.

By a 6-5 vote, a potential change to the city’s comprehensive plan — a change which says planning leaders must recommend denial of any new development proposal that increases the demand on the city’s stormwater system — is going to be reviewed by the city’s process improvement committee.

The comprehensive plan change proposal will now go to a process improvement committee.

Mayor Bobby Dyer, Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson, and council members Sabrina Wooten, Michael Berlucchi and Rocky Holcomb voted to defer.

Developers have been critical of the idea, saying the city is making it tough on business.

City Council made a promise to voters before the 2021 referendum on flooding — in which voters approved the city raising real estate taxes to borrow $567.5 million to fund 21 flood protection projects — they would amend the comprehensive plan.

“‘The City Council is going back on its commitment.’ That’s what the media reported and that’s what is going to be reported again. I am not going back on my commitment to the public,” said Councilwoman Barbara Henley.

Mayor Bobby Dyer contends the intent of the commitment they made will eventually be fulfilled.

There is no date on when the council could consider this for a fifth time.