VB Correctional Center inmate dies in custody after medical incident, sheriff’s office says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office said an inmate in their custody died Wednesday after he was found in medical distress during a security check.

According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Anthony Wayne Yuhas of Virginia Beach died at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center early Wednesday morning.

A deputy found Yuhas in medical distress during routine security checks around 2:45 a.m, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

The deputy immediately gave medical aid to Yuhas at that time. Jail medical staff and the Virginia Beach Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services also responded and gave aid to Yuhas.

Despite their efforts, medics pronounced Yuhas dead around 3:20 a.m.

Yuhas had been taken to the jail on July 27 on a misdemeanor failure to appear charge. He was denied bond by a magistrate.

Per jail protocol, Yuhas was given a full medical screening and a physical when he was admitted to the facility, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said Yuhas had a “serious preexisting medical condition,” but cannot give further information about his diagnosis and treatment due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Anthony Wayne Yuhas, 20, of Virginia Beach (Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office)

Yuhas did not have a cellmate and no foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

All in-custody deaths, including the one Wednesday, are investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Department and the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office. That investigation includes reviewing camera footage.

The death has also been reported to the Virginia Department of Corrections, which reviews all in-custody deaths and can also investigate on its own.

The cause and manner of Yuhas’ death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk.

“The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office sends its sincere condolences to Yuhas’s friends and family,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the release.

