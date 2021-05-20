VB Convention Center expands vaccine hours

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Convention Center is expanding its vaccination hours.

The new hours will start June 3 and be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, then 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinic.

In late April, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management took over managing the clinic at the convention center.

The convention center is located at 1000 19th Street in Virginia Beach.

Schedule an appointment at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.