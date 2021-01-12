‘VB Connect’: City officials seeking community input for future one-stop shop mobile portal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City officials are seeking the community’s feedback for a future “one-stop shop” mobile portal.

Virginia Beach’s goal is to combine the familiar capabilities of various City apps into a single, customized portal where residents can perform a range of activities, such as making payments, applying for permits, finding voting locations and more.



To achieve such an ambitious goal, the app will be delivered through several phases where new functionality will be introduced, and existing functionality will be expanded.

This is where city officials need the community’s help.

Officials say that participants do not need any technical background to test the app and share their opinions or recommendations.

By crowdsourcing feedback from residents, the City plans to design an app that evolves with their needs.

“We’re really interested in hearing from citizens so we can build a portal that works for them,” said Peter Wallace, the City’s chief information officer. “To successfully launch a relevant and comprehensive app, we need to understand what type of features should be included. Honest feedback will lead to a meaningful user experience. We’ve made it easy to leave suggestions directly in the app.”

While the official name and branding have not been determined yet, a pre-release version of the app is listed as “VB Connect” and is currently available on Android, iOS and the web. The app can be accessed from a mobile device or computer.

Citizen-testers are invited to point out which features would be most beneficial to their daily lives. They can also identify any bugs or issues. The testing program is open to all citizens.



To participate, simply go to:

Follow these steps to provide feedback: