VB Confederate monument to remain in storage as negotiations about its future continue

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach officials have some proposals to consider for who will take the city’s now-stored Confederate monument, but City Council is not making a decision quite yet.

On Tuesday night, Virginia Beach City Council decided the Confederate monument will remain in storage for now — where it has been since it was removed in late July after standing in front of the Old Princess Anne County Courthouse for about 115 years.

City staff will continue to negotiate with a group willing to take it.

On Tuesday, city staff reported that there were two groups offering to take the monument: one local and one from the other side of the state.

The offers to take the monument came during a 30-day “request for proposals” period following council’s vote to remove the structure last summer. However, there was no consensus by the request for proposals committee over which proposal was better.

The first proposal is from the Princess Anne United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter 435 and Princess Anne Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 484. Together, they want to put the monument on private property in southern Virginia Beach.

The other group requesting to take to monument is the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.

The local chapters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Sons of Confederate Veterans feel the monument is a memorial to their ancestors, both the veterans that returned at the end of the Civil War and those that died during the conflict, according to a presentation to council Tuesday.

However, those chapters’ proposal also asks for the city to still maintain the monument — something a majority of City Council isn’t willing to do.

“I can understand why the staff is in a conundrum over this,” said Councilwoman Rosemary Wilson. “A lot of people would be unhappy to go all the way across the state but the group here seems to be asking for a lot of support that I’m not sure the citizens would like for us to do. Especially to take care of it in perpetuity when we are giving it to them. I don’t think we should be taking care of something in perpetuity that we no longer own.”

The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, which interprets and provides visitor services at 20 Civil War battlefields and hundreds of related historic sites in the eight counties in the Shenandoah Valley, proposes to display the monument in one of its battlefields.

The foundation didn’t specify which battlefield it would put the monument in, but said it would rededicate it as “The Virginia Monument.”

The foundation also asks for a one-time payment of $2,500 from Virginia Beach for a perpetual care fund. The foundation would also provide trucks, personnel, rigging, insurance, and road permits to enable rigging contractors hired by the city to load the monument.

However, the foundation’s proposal was lacking in detail about the final location and monument display. It also didn’t have the conservation plan that was asked for through the request for proposals process.

“I think that is what we need to do is talk with the local group again,” said Councilwoman Barbara Henley, who first mentioned the local groups’ ambitions last June. “It was my understanding that when the Shenandoah group found that there was a local opportunity. I guess that is why you never got more from them.”

A third option for the monument would be to keep it in storage locally and maintain it there. If that option is chosen, the “appropriateness of the current storage situation” would need to be assessed.

City Council asked for a report back on the current condition of the monument in storage.

The monument wasn’t always slated to be removed or given away, however.

In January 2020, the Historic Preservation Commission’s Princess Anne County Confederate Statue Roundtable wrapped up a three-year study by recommending the city leave the monument where it is and add context and “balancing elements” covering the city’s African American heritage.

However, since the Memorial Day 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, protesters vandalized and attempted to deconstruct some area monuments that honored the Confederacy in a push to remove them from public areas.