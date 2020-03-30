VB company starts producing face masks for health care workers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Equipment shortages are happening all over the state and country as the coronavirus spreads.

One of the products in high-demand is face masks.

Now, Virginia Beach company Sentry Products Group is making and donating them to those in need. The company sells firearm covers, gun accessories, tactical gear and more.

The company’s president, Terry Naughton, says one of his employees, Fred Storms, came to him with the idea.

“I was just watching the news and hearing all the stories about the hospitals, the New York fire departments, having problems getting [personal protective equipment] so I just went on the internet took a look around and see what kind of PPE I could make for these people to make a change to their lives,” said Storms.

Storms says he surfed the internet for patterns, used material scraps to make the mask prototype, then showed Naughton his creation.

“It was really surprising to me. What this made me think about is just the power of what one person can do, and Fred Came up with a great idea. He energized the entire company to get behind him and put this into production and it just shows individuals at this time what can be done,” said Naughton.

Their first goal is to get masks to local care providers in Virginia Beach and the Boise area where the company’s warehouse is.

On Monday evening, he says they plan to take some of the masks to Sentara hospitals.

“This is really our chance to give back to the community. We’re fortunate we have the resources to do it,” Naughton said.

Naughton’s not sure just how many they’ll be able to make, but he’s happy to have a company that’s working to make a difference.

He says these masks are made to prevent accidental contact with your nose and mouth, but are not N95 masks.

Naughton says they will make as many as they can as long as they can.

