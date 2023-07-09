VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It has been more than two months since a tornado devastated a Virginia Beach neighborhood, and the community is still trying to pick up the pieces.

One neighbor, who declined to be on camera said other than trees no longer lying in the street, not much has changed.

Missing roofs, broken windows and other damage serve as proof of the natural disaster.

The National Weather Service reported that on April 30, an EF-3 tornado hit the North End neighborhood of Virginia Beach.

The homes on Haversham Close were reported to have sustained the most of damage.

Months later, the structural damage is still easy to see, some homes have been completely shifted from their foundation.

While there were some construction crews in the area Sunday night, the only indication of progress were the tarps covering roofs and boarded up windows.

According to the City of Virginia Beach, up to 100 homes were effected by that tragedy, 24 homes had major damage, and seven were completely destroyed.

Thankfully no one was hurt.