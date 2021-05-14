VB commonwealth’s attorney releases final report on 2019 mass shooting, confirms officers were justified in shooting gunman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle has released his final report on the fatal shooting of Virginia Beach mass shooting gunman by police back in May 2019.

Stolle’s report details the actions of four Virginia Beach officers, Sergeant M. Laino, Sergeant P. Koepp, Officer B. Meis and Officer C. Watkins, who encountered gunman Dwayne Craddock on May 31, 2019. The public utilities engineer killed 12 people and injured 5 more that day at the city’s municipal center.

Stolle says officers were justified in the shooting of Craddock, who fired on the officers first and would not surrender. The officers took heavy fire in the exchange with Craddock on the second floor of Building 2, and Koepp was struck in the stomach. Fortunately Koepp was wearing a ballistic vest and wasn’t seriously injured.

Craddock was struck by several bullets and later died at the hospital.

Stolle in his report says the officers’ actions were not only justified, but they “potentially saved the lives of numerous individuals by finding, confronting and eventually stopping Craddock, who had already injured and taken the lives of so many innocent victims.”

Friday’s report comes just about two months after Virginia Beach Police’s final investigation report, which found no motive for the shooting.

Virginia Beach is planning a virtual ceremony on May 30 to honor the victims, and several in-person memorials.