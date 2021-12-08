VB Commonwealth’s Attorney receives outstanding service award at VA Prosecutors’ Conference

Stolle has been with the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for 29 years.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On December 1, Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle was presented the 2021 Robert F. Horan, Jr. Award at the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys annual Executive Program in Charlottesville.

“I am honored to receive the Horan Award,” Stolle said. “I’ve dedicated over half of my life to public service for the citizens of Virginia Beach and will continue to fight to keep Virginia Beach safe using innovative ideas and programs that best serve my community.”

The award, named after the longtime Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fairfax, recognizes outstanding service to the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia, to the citizens of the recipient’s home jurisdiction, and to the members of VACA.

Stolle has been with the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for 29 years. He was elected Commonwealth’s Attorney in 2013 and continues to serve in that role today. Stolle was also the President of VACA for the 2021 term.

After being hired as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in 1996, Stolle was Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney and then Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney.

As Commonwealth’s Attorney, he supervises 44 attorneys and 22 paralegals. He also oversees and manages a multi-million-dollar budget consisting of both state and local funds.

Stolle was also instrumental in developing the Virginia Beach Drug Treatment Court, The First Step Program (an alternative to arrest for those experiencing opioid addiction), and a specialized DUI Prosecution Team to combat drunk driving.

He also served as the chairman of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Services Council, a member of VACA’s Justice and Professionalism Committee, past co-chair of the Virginia Criminal Justice Conference, and was just elected to serve as Virginia’s representative to the Board of Directors of the National District Attorney’s Association.