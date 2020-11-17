VB city workers sign petition outlining demands, including hazard pay, new pay scale

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some city workers in Virginia Beach are calling for change.

The blue collar employees plan to deliver a petition to the city manager Tuesday during the City Council meeting that outlines their demands for a new pay scale and hazard pay, among other things.

Before the scheduled meeting, the workers will hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center to discuss the issue.

This comes months after waste management workers staged a work stoppage over hazard pay amid the coronavirus pandemic. City Council later approved an ordinance that gave eligible waste management employees and others $1,500 hazard pay. However, workers argue they deserve hazard pay on every check, not just a one-time bonus.

10 On Your Side obtained a copy of the petition, signed by workers in the Public Works and Public Utilities departments, which requests the following specific changes:

A complete re-evaluation of the entire pay scale to bring up our wages

10% hazard pay

Stop management threats and abuse of power

Provide a seat at the table for worker leaders in each department, democratically elected by their co-workers.

There are also signatures from workers with Parks and Recreation and Human Services.

