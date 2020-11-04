VB City: Short-term mortgage assistance still available for homeowners impacted by COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach announced low- and moderate-income homeowners who have experienced the loss of income due to COVID-19 and are at risk of foreclosure can apply for the City’s Short-Term Mortgage Assistance program.

The program will provide eligible households with short-term assistance towards mortgage payments that were delinquent on or after April 1, 2020.

In addition, the City said assistance is provided one time and payments are made directly to the mortgage company.

The Short-Term Mortgage Assistance program will not provide rental assistance, the City said in a press release.

The following requirements are necessary for households to be considered eligible for the program:

The household’s total gross annual income cannot exceed 80% of the Area Median Income or AMI, adjusted for family size, as established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, at the time of application (See the chart below).

Number of Persons in Household ​80% AMI 1 ​$46,200 2 ​$52,800 3 ​$59,400 4 ​$66,000 5 ​$71,280 6 $76,560 7 $81,840​ 8 $87,120

The applicant impacted by COVID-19 must notify their mortgage servicer if they are unable to make mortgage payments and must provide documentation of the contact and the response of the servicing agency.

All owners of record on the deed must be occupants of the eligible property, have their income verified, and will be considered applicants.

The applicant cannot own any other real estate and must be the owner-occupant of the residence.

The applicant’s inability to pay their mortgage on the eligible property must be due to the impact of COVID-19 that resulted in the loss of their job or significant reduction in work hours or employment benefits. The applicant must be able to provide documentation.

Applicants must provide proof that they have applied for unemployment benefits.

To start the application process, the City says residents must complete an online questionnaire to see if they meet the initial screening criteria.

Residents who are unable to complete the online screening questionnaire should call (757) 385-5750 (or TTY: 757-711 Virginia Relay for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing).

Latest Posts