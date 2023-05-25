VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are planning a trip to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this Memorial Day holiday weekend, 10 On Your Side has some important information about parking fees.

From May 26-29, 2023 city-owned parking garages and lots will charge a daily flat rate of $15.

The city suggests you download its VBGo and ParkMobile apps before you park. The apps allow users to pay for meter parking using a smartphone. It will send you a text alert with a heads up when your time is about to expire.

Meanwhile, the city also launched a new text alert service that provides beach status updates. Text BEACH to 67283 to sign up for notifications.