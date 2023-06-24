VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney has tapped two current employees to fill two new department director positions.

“During a time when human management is rapidly evolving to support employee recruitment and retention and workplace culture, the decision to appoint two directors in one department is undoubtedly unique but purposeful,” said City Manager Patrick Duhaney.

Stacy Hawks has been appointed the director of Human Resources, Employee and Labor Relations. Since her time in the department, she successfully implemented ADA and employee complaint case management processes that reduced response times. Hawks brings over twenty years of human resources experience to the job.

Stacy Hawks

Monica Kopin has been appointed Director of Human Resources, Talent Acquisition and Workforce Development. Kopin previously served as co-interim director of Human Resources overseeing staffing, compensation, safety, HR information technology and learning and development.

Monica Kopin

Hawks and Kopin assume their new roles July 1.