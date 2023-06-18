VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney has appointed a new Chief of Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services (VBEMS).

After a nationwide search, Duhaney tapped former VBEMS division chief and deputy chief Jason Stroud for the position.

In 2018, Stroud moved to River Falls, Wisconsin where he served as assistant city administrator.

As assistant city administrator, Stroud worked directly with the mayor, city council, Housing Authority and the Public Arts Committee. He also managed the city’s operational response to COVID.

“I feel confident that Jason’s previous top-notch training and experience with the City of Virginia Beach, coupled with his recent leadership role in Wisconsin, makes him the perfect person to lead our EMS Department and collaborate with our dedicated rescue squad volunteer partners.” Virginia Beach City Manager, Patrick Duhaney

According to the press release, Stroud has served in emergency medical positions for more than 20 years.