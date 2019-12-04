VB City Hall reaches capacity as crowds ask city to become ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was at the front of the minds of both elected officials and residents Tuesday night.

Virginia Beach City Council met Tuesday for their regular monthly meeting.

Although the Second Amendment was not listed on the agenda, hundreds of residents showed up to voice their thoughts on the city becoming a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

The City Council Chamber was at capacity, leaving even more people outside during the meeting.

A Virginia Beach city spokeswoman said she doesn’t know of any time this has happened before. Both the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office and police department were on-scene to ensure the crowd stayed peaceful.

Scott Taylor also amid the crowd in support of the Second Amendment. Moms Demand Action, a dissenting group that focuses on demanding “reasonable solutions” to gun violence in America, was also attending Tuesday.

CITY HALL AT CAPACITY So many people showed up to encourage @CityofVaBeach to take up a "2nd sanctuary city" resolution that they cannot fit any more people inside the building. City PR rep says she doesnt know of this has ever happened before @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/SPbFaGYvpG — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) December 3, 2019

The showing of interest in the constitutional amendment is the latest in a series of localities in Virginia declaring itself a sanctuary city for the Second Amendment.

The message is symbolic.

On Monday, 10 On Your Side spoke with a political expert, who said ‘2nd Amendment sanctuaries’ put both sides in an ‘awkward’ position.

The state has control and could “step in pretty heavy-handed” if localities refuse to enforce the law.

The “sanctuary” movement has spread in Virginia since the Nov. 5 election, when Democrats gained majority control of both the State Senate and House of Delegates. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures and more than a dozen bills concerning firearms have already been pre-filed.

So far, 23 counties have passed resolutions ensuring they will not use their public resources to enforce any unconstitutional gun laws.

Gloucester County is also set to vote on becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary Tuesday.

Lots of politics in play here tonight @Scotttaylorva is now speaking to the hundreds…w/@MomsDemand also standing by dissenting @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/mOWXNM4ALZ — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) December 4, 2019

