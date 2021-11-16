VB City Council votes to create new police citizen review board with subpoena power

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach city leaders have decided to form a more powerful

citizen review board that will serve as an oversight group for the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Virginia Beach City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to establish a police citizen review board with subpoena power. The board also has the power to investigate alleged cases of police misconduct and abuse of authority within the police department.

It’s still unclear how long it will take for the board to actually get up and running.

The model will replace the city’s current Independent Review Panel, which only reviews police internal affairs reports on an incident after they are completed.

Previously, City Council decided not to consider adding newly granted subpoena and disciplinary powers — allowed under a 2020 bill approved by Virginia lawmakers — to their system. At the time, critics of the Independent Review Panel said it wasn’t effective and didn’t have enough power to ensure accountability.

The issue came back before City Council Tuesday with recommendations from a task force formed to study oversight practices in the city.

The big push for change in how police investigations are reviewed by outside groups came following the officer-involved killing of Donovon Lynch in March. Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten brought the idea of a task force forward to study the issue. Lynch’s father was in City Council Chambers during Tuesday’s meeting.

“This is one of the most important pieces of legislation we have voted on this year,” Wooten said Tuesday.

She said is about providing an increased sense of transparency and accountability for Virginia Beach police. She added that future changes should be made to how subpoenas are obtained.

Longtime law enforcement officer and Councilman Rocky Holcomb said he supports the board’s creation but has some concerns too, such as if someone could be held in contempt of court for refusing to testify in front of the board.

The 11-member task force recommended that a subpoena only be requested by the citizen group from a circuit court judge following a completed internal affairs investigation by the police department and “after all good-faith attempts to obtain an interview or documentary evidence are exhausted.”

The new board will be able to do independent reviews of any citizen complaint, internal investigation or police policies and procedures. Members would also be required to look into deaths or serious injuries that result from police action.

The board will have the power to recommend — but not carry out — disciplinary action.

The citizen group will have 11 members and two non-voting members with staggered terms. They’ll receive about 45 hours of training including police ride-alongs and police academy lectures.

