VB City Council to return to their chambers in July

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, the Virginia Beach City Council announced that they will be returning to the City Council Chamber at City Hall starting next month.

They have been holding meetings at the Convention Center due to pandemic precautions since last October.

At that time, City Manager Patrick Duhaney said “most of the meetings we have had over the last two months have been at the convention center, so while we will be in a different room, this solution allows us to exercise greater precautions than we are able to attain in the meeting chamber in City Hall.”

The public was allowed to begin attending meetings in-person at their March meeting.

Meetings will continue to be livestreamed on VBTV and Facebook.

Their next meeting will be held in-person on July 6.