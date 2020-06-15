VB City Council to host special meeting Tuesday to appoint city manager

Virginia Beach City Council wears masks and socially distances because of the COVID19 Pandemic (Courtesy: City of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After nearly 10 months without a permanent city manager, Virginia Beach is set to appoint a new one Tuesday.

A memo to City Council Monday said City Council will convene for a special meeting Tuesday and have a closed session to discuss the appointment of a city manager.

Afterward, they will meet in open session to vote on the appointment of the city manager and their contract. The identity of the new hire has not been released.

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall.

#BREAKING After nearly 10 months without a permanent City Manager… the @CityofVaBeach Council will vote to appoint a new one tomorrow @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/7r2gR4v8UV — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 15, 2020

Councils regularly-scheduled meeting will begin following the special meeting.

The previous city manager, Dave Hansen, stepped down from the position in August.

Hansen’s decision came after a “lengthy discussion” with Mayor Bobby Dyer and members of city council.

WAVY’s Andy Fox reported in August that a well-placed city hall source said Hansen decided to leave his post not because of the May 31 mass shooting, but because of pushback from some council members.

