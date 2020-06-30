VB City Council to hold meeting Thursday on public safety at Oceanfront

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach City Council wears masks and socially distances because of the COVID19 Pandemic (Courtesy: City of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer has called a special meeting to discuss public safety at the Oceanfront.

City Council will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. inside Council Chambers, 2401 Courthouse Drive.

According to the mayor, they’re set to discuss the recent violence at the Oceanfront, as well as plans ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

