VB City Council honors Virginia Task Force 2 members who responded to the Pentagon after 9/11

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the milestone marking 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks looms, many Americans are thinking back to the earth-shaking day that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

In Virginia Beach on Tuesday night, City Council members issued a proclamation honoring the first responders who dropped everything to travel to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, after the attacks.

Virginia Task Force 2 has long been known to travel toward danger and disaster, helping pick up the pieces in the wake of hurricanes and flooding, building collapses and more.

So, after four planes carrying civilians were hijacked on Sept. 11, 2001 — two hitting the North and South towers of the World Trade Center in New York, one crashing into the Pentagon, and the fourth wrecking in a field in Pennsylvania — 46 members of Virginia Task Force 2 deployed.

The task force was sent to the Pentagon, where they worked for more than a week to search for and recover victims. They also removed debris and shored up columns to stop further collapse.

Some of those members are still on the task force, the Virginia Beach Fire Department posted on social media Tuesday night.

In fact, some of them had just returned from recovery efforts in New York, New Jersey and Louisiana following Hurricane Ida, the fire department said. Some also went to Surfside, Florida, in June to assist with the collapse of Champlain Towers South.

Virginia Task Force 2 (City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit)

