VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Council is moving forward with the design chosen for the 5/31 memorial.

During their work session Tuesday, city council gave full support for the memorial and directors City Manager Patrick Duhaney to enter negotiations with Dills Architects with SWA.

The design for the memorial includes open spaces, a reflecting pool and a memorial wall and walking trail. Dills Architects with SWA says the project is expected to cost around $5.8 million.

The memorial would be located near the municipal center at the corner of Nimmo Parkway and Princess Anne Road.