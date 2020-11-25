VB City Council debates whether to give citizens power to investigate, discipline police officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With newfound power coming from the state, City Council has begun discussing whether or not to empower their citizen-led police watchdog group with the ability to investigate and discipline in cases where officers are accused of abusing their authority.

Starting July 1, 2021, local governments in Virginia could grant citizen review boards — formed to serve as a “check” on police departments — with subpoena power and the ability to hire outside legal counsel as a part of their work. When it comes to officer discipline, boards would be able to make binding decisions after consultation with such officer’s or employee’s direct supervisor or commander.

The law was part of a slew of bills signed recently by Gov. Ralph Northam (D-Va.) aimed at reforming policing in the state.

Already, local advocates are pushing for the city to adopt the new measures when they can in order to revamp the city’s current Investigative Review Panel, which some have said “doesn’t seem effective.”

In July, City Council began looking at how it could revamp the nearly 30-year-old body following several high-profile police-involved killings in the United States that lead to civil unrest.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bobby Dyer revealed a proposed resolution that would rename the panel to the “Virginia Beach Citizen Review Board” for clarity on its mission.

“To increase the transparency and communication between the community members and our police department,” Dyer said.

The recommendation on the name change came from current panelists. Dyer’s other proposal to shake-up the panel membership requirements to reflect the city’s “demographic diversity” is also based on a recommendation from current members.

Currently, the board is made up of five members and two alternate members, all appointed by City Council.

Dyer’s resolution would increase the panel to eight members with three members living in “disadvantaged or predominantly minority communities,” three members who are not employees of the city or immediate family members of a Virginia Beach Police Department employee, one member who represents an organization seeking racial or social justice for disadvantaged communities and one non-voting member with policing experience or expertise.

While the resolution was not up for a vote, it became clear Tuesday that several council members were not ready to vote on it as-is.

“This right here. This deserves more effort and more attention,” said a passionate Councilman Aaron Rouse.

Rouse, along with several others, wants to pass a resolution that plans for the eventual powers that will be granted under state law.

