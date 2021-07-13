VB City Council bans all new short-term rentals outside of Sandbridge unless neighborhoods request exemption

Virginia Beach City Council denied a short-term rental permit for this property in the Old Beach community following neighbor concerns (WAVY Photo/Drew Robinson)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After much back-and-forth, delays and confusion, Virginia Beach city leaders have committed to part of a plan to manage short-term rentals such as Airbnbs.

By a 5-4 vote Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council banned all new short-term rentals outside of Sandbridge unless a majority of people in a specific neighborhood request to have short-term rentals in their community.

City Council also approved new regulations for how those short-term rentals are to operate if they are approved.

The decision impacts properties that are rented out for less than 30 days at a time using platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

Many who currently rent out their properties using the platforms left council chambers in disgust Tuesday night, while applause came from those who say they’re in favor of “protecting” their neighborhoods.

The decision comes about a week after the city’s short-term rental proposal was partly tabled after hours of discussion by City Council and public comment from residents. The matter was also deferred three weeks before that.

The subject of short-term rentals has been fraught with disagreement among city leaders and locals. Many homeowners in Virginia Beach rent their properties to vacationers — and have for years — but some neighbors have complained the frequent flow of strangers is both disruptive and dangerous.

The new rules were first proposed in September in an effort to allow short-term rentals (STRs) to operate in areas where vacation rentals have traditionally been operating without City Council approval.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer suggested that the matter once again be deferred until September.

However, Councilman John Moss urged City Council to tackle the subject.

“We won’t be any smarter then than now,” Moss said.

Moss moved to approve the creation of short-term rental overlay districts but require 75% of people in their neighborhood to petition City Council to have one. Councilman Louis Jones moved to also update regulations for new short-term rentals.

However, Councilman Aaron Rouse said he supported the deferral again, and voiced concern that keeping any restrictions on where Airbnb and Vrbo can operate will further keep up a perception of preferential treatment.

No speakers were allowed on the issue Tuesday night — a public hearing was held during the last meeting — but plenty of people invested in the short-term rental issue attended and wore the color red.

