VB City Council approves new home for Seton Youth Shelters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Seton Youth Shelters’ effort to put multiple services on one campus in Virginia Beach is one step closer to being realized.

At a Virginia Beach City Council meeting Tuesday night, members approved Seton Youth Shelters’ purchase of the former St. Luke’s Methodist Church property.

As 10 On Your Side reported in April, the location off Stoneshore Road in Virginia Beach will be home to a boys shelter and girls shelter as well as an administrative and education center.

The nonprofit protects trafficked children and gives shelter to runaways.

Officials say they hope to have construction complete within three to five years.

The entire project could cost about $5 million. The shelter still had $1.4 million left to raise as of April 12.

If you’re interested in donating, you can visit the Seton Youth Shelters website.