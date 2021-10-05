VB City Council appoints Linwood Branch to vacant Lynnhaven District seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A new member has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on Virginia Beach City Council.

Virginia Beach City Council voted 6-4 Tuesday night to appoint Linwood Branch to the vacant Lynnhaven District seat. Branch is a former council member and mayoral candidate.

Council members John Moss, Sabrina Wooten, Aaron Rouse, and Guy Tower voted for former council member Richard Maddox instead of Branch.

The decision to appoint Branch came after a public comment period at the formal council meeting. After public comment, City Council went into a closed session to deliberate.

They then returned to vote in open session.

Branch will attend his first council meeting Oct. 12.

The seat was previously occupied by Vice Mayor Jim Wood. He was on City Council for nearly 20 years and left the position Oct. 1 after he got a new job with a large international company. The new position required extensive travel, forcing him to give up his City Council seat.

At Tuesday’s meeting, City Council also voted to rename the Thalia Emergency Medical Station to the James L. Wood Emergency Medical Station in honor of Wood’s service. Wood appeared surprised by the honor.