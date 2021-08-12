VB City Council appoints former state delegate to vacant Kempsville seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council has selected its newest member.

On Thursday, City Council voted unanimously to appoint former U.S. Marine and 89th District state delegate Rocky Holcomb to the Kempsville District seat.

The seat became vacant last month after former member Jessica Abbott resigned for health reasons.

Holcomb, a former member of the Virginia House Republican Caucus, will serve on council until a special election is held in 2022.

JUST IN: @CityofVaBeach Council unanimously appoints @Rocky_Holcomb to fill the Kempsville district seat until a special election can be held in 2022. As a former member of @vahousegop…this likely won't change the balance on council too much @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/9fSSm2Q0WD — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) August 12, 2021

Earlier this week, the city announced it had narrowed down nine candidates to three finalists.

The other two finalists were Amelia Ross-Hammond, who previously served on council from 2013 to 2017, until Abbott ousted her from the seat, and Naomi Estaris.

Those finalists were subjects of a public comment period Thursday before council voted on the new appointment.

The application materials for the finalists can be found here.