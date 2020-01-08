VB City Council again won’t back bill allowing guns to be banned from public buildings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After nearly two hours of public comment, Virginia Beach Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten withdrew her resolution that would support allowing local governments, not the state, to have the right to decide if guns should be allowed in city-owned buildings.

“While I believe people in this community do want this, I don’t think I have the support on council tonight to do it,” Wooten said.

#BREAKING After nearly 2 hours of speakers, @sabrinadwooten moves to withdraw the resolution saying that while she knows some in community want it "she doesn't have support on council." @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/gUib29Z2FJ — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) January 8, 2020

This is the second time the issue has come before council. Council members Wooten and Guy Tower first proposed the resolution when Del. Kelly Fowler (D-Virginia Beach) sponsored a bill to change the law at special session of the General Assembly in July.

Gov. Ralph Northam called the special session after a city engineer shot 12 dead, and injured 4 others in Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31.

Upwards of 40 people, including city employees who were inside Building 2 on the day of the mass shooting, passionately voiced their opinions.

Many also attended Monday night in support of the city declaring itself a “Second Amendment Constitutional City.”

Some people called out Wooten for what they called conflicting statements concerning gun issues.

On Monday, Wooten voted “no” for the “2nd Amendment” resolution, saying “there needed to be more discussion.” Several speakers said no robust discussion had occurred with her resolution.

“Restricting firearms does not work,” speaker Vincent Smith said.

